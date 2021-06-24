Barclays PLC Has $46.06 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $46,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $375.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.57. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

