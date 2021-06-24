Barclays PLC Has $48.01 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $48,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $184,183,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,413,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

