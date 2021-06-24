Barclays PLC Has $52.12 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $52,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

