Barclays PLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of MSCI worth $70,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.37. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $525.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

