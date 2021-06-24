Barclays Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABI. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.92 ($77.56).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

