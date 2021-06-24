BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Buys $13,250.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 1,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,716.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCBP opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

