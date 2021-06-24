Beaxy (BXY) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $775.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00617816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

