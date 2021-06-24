Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 325.60 ($4.25), with a volume of 2,223,145 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Get Beazley alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.77.

In related news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.