Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

