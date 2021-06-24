Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.