Benchmark Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $213,338.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $213,338.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.00602550 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00077320 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 19,223,739 coins and its circulating supply is 7,578,746 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

