Beowulf (BWF) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,808.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $12,808.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

