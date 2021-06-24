Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABCM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.24. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,470. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 91.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abcam by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abcam by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

