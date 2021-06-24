Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

