Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 47,218 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $178,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.37. 81,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.49. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

