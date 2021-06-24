Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 55,071 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Citigroup worth $244,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $517,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 874,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,703. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

