Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 787 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,471,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $14.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,543.96. 20,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,395.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,555.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

