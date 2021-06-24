Bessemer Group Inc. Has $187.63 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,653 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Amphenol worth $187,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.