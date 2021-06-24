Bessemer Group Inc. Has $206.07 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $206,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $119,201,000.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.32. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

