BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

