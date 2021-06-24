BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE BBL opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.