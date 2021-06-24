BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

