BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
BHP has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.
NYSE BHP opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
