Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Trading Down 0.4%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.00. 3,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 182,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

