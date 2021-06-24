Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Lessened by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up 12.1% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $6,263,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $175,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,494,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Bill.com stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.66. 12,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

