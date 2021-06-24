BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 55,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,406,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCAB. BTIG Research upped their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.