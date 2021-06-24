Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down to $371.90

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $371.90, but opened at $363.52. Biogen shares last traded at $352.68, with a volume of 82,904 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.
The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.97.
In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
