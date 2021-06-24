Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down to $371.90

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $371.90, but opened at $363.52. Biogen shares last traded at $352.68, with a volume of 82,904 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

