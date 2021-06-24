BitDegree Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,588.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $849,151.10 and approximately $1,588.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00602435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00077055 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

