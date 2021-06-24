BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $318.03 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002218 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

