Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Black Knight by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

