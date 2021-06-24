Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.07 Million

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce sales of $226.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.75 million to $230.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $905.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,302.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $201,313.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.