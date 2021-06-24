Blackhill Capital Inc. Has $721.28 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,024,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 62.9% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned about 5.35% of Williams-Sonoma worth $721,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.81. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

