BlackRock Inc. Acquires 83,625 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $52,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

USM opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

