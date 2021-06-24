BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tucows worth $52,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tucows by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in Tucows by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,639,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tucows by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Tucows in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $826.44 million, a PE ratio of 165.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.