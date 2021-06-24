BlackRock Inc. Buys 663,314 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gossamer Bio worth $49,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

