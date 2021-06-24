BlackRock Inc. Has $49 Million Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.84% of Vectrus worth $48,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $574.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

