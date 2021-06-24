BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Outset Medical worth $50,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,029,579 shares of company stock worth $205,457,935 over the last three months.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

