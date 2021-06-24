Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.08 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.47.

NYSE COF opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.