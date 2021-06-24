Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

