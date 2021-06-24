Blair William & Co. IL Sells 23,511 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,511 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

