BLAST (BLAST) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $28,337.94 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007888 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000250 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars.

