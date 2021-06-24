Blockzero Labs (XIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $127,872.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $127,872.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00606398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077629 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

