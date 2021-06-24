B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $559.35

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.35 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 547.40 ($7.15). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 555.20 ($7.25), with a volume of 1,162,136 shares.

BME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.09 ($6.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

