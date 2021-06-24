BMO Capital Markets Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$6.41 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675 in the last ninety days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

