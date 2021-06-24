BMO Capital Markets Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.36.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

