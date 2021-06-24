BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 889 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 258.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AC opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,471 shares of company stock valued at $672,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

