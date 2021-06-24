BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,117 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 88.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $144.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

