BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,468 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of EPM opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.