BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FONAR were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FONAR during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in FONAR by 35.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.94. FONAR Co. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

