BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSKY stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

