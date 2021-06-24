BNP Paribas Upgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $152.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.75. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

